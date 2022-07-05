Azerbaijani scientist talks yearly decrease of Caspian Sea level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The water level in the Caspian Sea drops by six-seven centimeters every year, the Director General of the Institute of Oil and Gas of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Fakhraddin Gadirov said at an international conference on the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

According to Gadirov, the most important task of Azerbaijani institutions is to conduct researches in the field of cleaning, protection and prevention of water level drop in the Caspian Sea.

"This sea is one of the richest in natural resources, oil and gas. Its water level 100 years ago was two meters higher than now. The water balance of the sea also depends on the flow of river water, which changes every year," he noted.

According to the expert, it’s necessary to carry out space geodesy and GPS research in this area.

"In Azerbaijan, we did this in cooperation with the Russian side. There are about 200 different volcanoes in our sector of the Caspian Sea, which also affect the sea," Gadirov said.

He also noted that in cooperation with the Russian Academy of Sciences it’s planned to create a consortium, which may include the countries of the Caspian region.

"Through this cooperation, we’ll be able to achieve great success in the protection and safety of the water resources of the Caspian Sea, and to prevent a decrease in its water level," added the expert.