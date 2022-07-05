UN, Azerbaijan to take measures preventing Caspian Sea level decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The UN will take a number of measures together with the Azerbaijani government to prevent the decline in the water level in the Caspian Sea, Regional Coordinator for UNEP (Environment Program) Europe Office, Coordinator of the Interim Secretariat of the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea (Tehran Convention) Mahir Aliyev said, Trend reports.

Aliyev made the remark at an international conference dedicated to the Caspian Sea.

According to him, Azerbaijan has been cooperating with the UN for decades, and this interaction is mutually beneficial.

"The UN supports activities in the field of climate change, environmental protection, and changes in the level of water basins. As part of these initiatives, it’s planned to carry out relevant work with the Azerbaijani side in the Caspian Sea," added the official.