Azerbaijan opens criminal case over soldier's suicide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. A serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, conscript Ravan Taghiyev committed suicide by shooting himself with an automatic weapon, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.

According to the press service, the incident took place at about 17:00 (GMT +4) on July 5.

The Military Prosecutor's Office has opened a criminal case on the fact of suicide under article 125 (driving to suicide) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The investigation is underway, added the press service.