Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Some 1,576 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 8, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 386 citizens, the second dose to 162 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 875 citizens. Some 153 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,780,077 vaccine doses were administered, 5,359,089 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,855,179 people – the second dose, 3,315,473 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 250,336 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.