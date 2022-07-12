Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Some 29 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 12, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into eight citizens, the second dose to five citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 14 citizens. Some two citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,781,799 vaccine doses were administered, 5,369,474 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,855,352 people – the second dose, 3,316,512 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 250,461 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.