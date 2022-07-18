Rocket, artillery units of Azerbaijani Army fulfill firing tasks (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The rocket and artillery units of the Azerbaijan Army’s Land Forces fulfilled firing tasks in accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, the Defense Ministry told Trend.

According to the plan, the units providing fire support were withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to the assembly areas and took firing positions, the ministry said.

The tasks of detecting and destroying imaginary enemy targets with accurate fire were fulfilled during the exercises held in conditions close to real combat.

The main objectives of the exercises are improving the managerial skills of the commanders of the rocket and artillery units, increasing knowledge and skills of servicemen, as well as planning activities during combat operations, and developing interoperability with other types of troops, added the ministry.