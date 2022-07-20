Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. A total of 2,313 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 20, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 445 citizens, the second dose to 208 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,420 citizens. Some 240 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,796,260 vaccine doses were administered, 5,362,567 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,856,564 people – the second dose, 3,325,160 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 251,969 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.