Azerbaijan provides families of war martyrs with new housing in country’s Beylagan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Families of second Karabakh war martyrs were provided with new apartments in Azerbaijan’s Beylagan region, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of the Azerbaijan Republic told Trend.

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection Hidayat Abdullayev noted that more than 100,000 family members of martyrs and war veterans have been covered by social support measures, and 193,000 social services have been provided to them.

Abdullayev emphasized that one of the important measures of social support is the program to provide families of martyrs, war-disabled people with housing. This program was expanded five times last year.

Families of martyrs and war-disabled persons were provided with 3,000 apartments in 2021, and more than 600 apartments since the beginning of 2022.

Citizens of these categories will be provided with another 500 apartments and private houses from August through September this year.