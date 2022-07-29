Supervisory Board of Service on Restoration, Construction, Management in Karabakh Economic Region holds first meeting (PHOTO) UPDATE

Details added (first version posted at 15:56)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The Supervisory Board of the 'Service of Restoration, Construction and Management in Karabakh Economic Region' public legal entity, established following the Presidential Decree, held its first meeting on July 29, Trend reports.

The meeting was chaired by Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sarvan Jafarov, First Deputy-Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Namig Hummatov, and Deputy Head of Tourism Policy and Strategy Department at the State Tourism Agency Azada Huseynova.

While delivering an opening speech, Emin Huseynov expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the approval of the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Service. Afterwards, he emphasized the need to ensure the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands.

Huseynov also informed the Supervisory Board's members about the activities of the newly established public legal entity and upcoming tasks upon returning of the population to liberated lands included in the Karabakh Economic Region.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed essential issues for ensuring the fulfillment of the Service's obligations stemming from the Presidential Decree.

To conclude, Chairman of the Supervisory Board Huseynov gave relevant instructions on the measures required for the early operation of the Service.