Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. A total of 1,682 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 30, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 213 citizens, the second dose to 119 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,130 citizens. Some 220 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,818,005 vaccine doses were administered, 5,366,776 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,857,889 people – the second dose, 3,338,784 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 254,556 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.