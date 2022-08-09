Azerbaijani national volleyball team sweeps Sudan at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The Azerbaijani men's national volleyball team defeated the Sudanese team at the V Islamic Solidarity Games in the Turkish city of Konya (3:0), Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani national team won the first set with a score of 25:13, the second - 25:20 and the third - 25:22. Thus, Azerbaijani team has passed to the next stage of the competitions.

Azerbaijani national team will face Cameroon on August 11.

The competitions will last until August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games.