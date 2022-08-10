Azerbaijan's ministry denies dismissal of police officers who detained former chairman of State Customs Committee (UPDATED)

Details added, first version posted at 15:12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Today the news about the dismissal of traffic police officers who detained the former Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan Safar Mehdiyev spread on social media and some media outlets, Police Major Elshad Hajiyev told Trend.

According to him, the news about the dismissal of traffic police officers from the internal affairs bodies has no evidence.

"These news are false," Hajiyev stated.

The footage of the detention of a car driven by the former chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev spread a few days ago. It shows how, after getting out of a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon with a state license plate 90 AA 978, he expressed his dissatisfaction with police officers.