Another Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 10. Azerbaijani gymnast freestyle wrestler Turan Bayramov won the gold medal at the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Bayramov defeated Iranian wrestler Firouzpourbandpei Mohmmadsadegh Biglar with a score of 2-1.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are being held in Turkish Konya city and will last until August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will take part in the Islamic Solidarity Games. The competitions will be held at 14 different venues across Konya. As many as 355 medals will be presented to winners following the results of the competition.