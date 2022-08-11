Azerbaijan ranks fifth for number of medals at V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Türkiye, August 11. Azerbaijani athletes won 13 medals at the V Islamic Solidarity games until now, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani national team has 5 gold and 5 silver medals, 3 bronze medals. Thus, Azerbaijan ranks fifth among 56 participating countries. Türkiye, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are in top five. Only 28 of the 56 participating countries won medals so far.

V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place from August 9 through 18. In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games.

The IV Islamic Solidarity Games was a multinational, multi-sport event that was held in Baku, Azerbaijan from May 12 through 22, 2017. Previously the event has been held in Saudi Arabia in 2005 and Indonesia in 2013.