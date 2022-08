BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. The population of Azerbaijan has increased by 29,418 people (0.3 percent) from January 1 through July 1, 2022, Trend reports via State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

The population of Azerbaijan stands at 10,185,748 people, as of July 1, nu2022.

Some 52.9 percent of the total population are urban, 47.1 percent are rural residents.