...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijani universities to go through structural changes

Society Materials 15 August 2022 16:15 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani universities to go through structural changes

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved the order 'On the structural changes and approval of the charter of the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry', Trend reports.

The university's name will be changed to Azerbaijan State University of Petroleum and Industry with the status of a public entity of legal law subordinate to the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

The charter of the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry has also been approved.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the order 'On the structural changes and approval of the charter of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts'. The university will be transformed into the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts with the status of a public person of legal law subordinate to the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

The charter of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts has also been approved.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more