National Preventive Group members visit Armenian citizens convicted in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Members of the National Preventive Group Against Torture (NPG) continue to visit temporary detention facilities in Azerbaijan by the instruction of the country's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva, the Ombudsman’s Office told Trend.

According to the office, the purpose of another visit organized in accordance with the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (OPCAT) and the Constitutional Law "On Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan" was to study of the conditions of detention and treatment in the temporary detention facility, and the state of ensuring the rights of detainees.

During the visit with the participation of a doctor member of the NPG, Armenian citizens convicted of crimes, committed in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan after the end of the Second Karabakh War within the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, were received.

During the conversations held within the framework of confidential receptions, it was found that each convict is provided with phone communications, correspondence, contacts with family members, access to information (television, publications), and medical care. The accepted persons didn’t complain about the conditions of detention and treatment.

Besides, during the visit, it was noted that these persons are treated in accordance with the norms of international law and that their rights are ensured, including the provision of the necessary medical and psychological services.