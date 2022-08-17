Azerbaijani fencing team wins gold at V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Türkiye, August 17. Azerbaijani fencing team wins a gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

The team consisting of Ruslan Hasanov, Kanan Aliyev and Barat Guliyev defeated the team from Iran with a score of 45:35.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.