Azerbaijani basketball team reach semi-finals at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 17. Azerbaijani national 3x3 basketball team defeated Jordanian national team at V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani 3x3 basketball team won against the Jordanian team with a score of 20:18. Thus, the Azerbaijani national team reached the semi-finals.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.