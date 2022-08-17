Azerbaijani swimmer wins another silver medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO/VIDEO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 17. Azerbaijani female swimmer Maryam Sheikhalizadeh won another silver medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Sheikhalizadeh won a silver medal for overcoming the distance of 100 meters in a butterfly stroke. Earlier she got another silver medal for a 50-meter swim.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.