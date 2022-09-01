Prokon lands new maintenance and repair works contract in Türkiye

Prokon Makina, Insaat, Imalat, Montaj, Sanayi ve Ticaret Ltd (Prokon Türkiye), Prokon’s subsidiary, is pleased to announce that it has signed a new contract with Türkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. (Tüpraş) to provide maintenance and repair works of furnaces.

The contract takes in the maintenance and repair works of the furnaces in Unit 5 (Crude Oil Unit) and 21 (Naphta Hydrotreater/Desulphurization) of Tüpraş Izmit Refinery.

Two crude oil furnaces, including their pre-heaters, one vacuum furnace including its air preheater, one sour gas incinerator and its stack will be serviced during the shutdown period.

The shutdown period is expected to start in the beginning of October, 2022, and it is planned to be completed in 30 days.

Vugar Samadli, CEO Nobel Energy said: “Prokon has successfully delivered on all key aspects of the previous, strategic contract with Tüpraş, Türkiye’s downstream giant. Trusting one of the most critical maintenance and repair works packages in the company’s yearly shut down programme underlines Prokon’s approval as a reliable solution provider.

I am confident that Prokon will remain a trusted solution partner for Tüpraş’s future undertakings by committing to deliver high quality results both for the existing and prospect campaigns”.

As part of the current campaign, Prokon will deliver blinding, dismantling, cleaning, retubing, reassembly, replacement of various parts of the furnaces, which at the peak of the works will see around 110 people – some 90 pipe fitters/erectors and 16 alloy welders –mobilized to the site.

Established in 2012, as a full service construction company subsidiary of Nobel Energy Group, Prokon specializes in management of integrated infrastructure, industrial plants and facilities construction processes from design adaptation to procurement and construction. Nobel Energy is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in eight countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries.

Further information about Prokon: www.prokon.az

Tüpraş is a Türkiye-based company specialized in the refining of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates four refineries in Izmir, Izmit, Kirikkale and Batman that are processing 33.2 million ton crude oil per year, and producing various petroleum products