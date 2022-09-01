SOCAR takes part in school reconstruction in Ukraine’s Irpin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. SOCAR Energy Ukraine, subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, took part in reconstruction of school #12 named after Zarifa Aliyeva in the city of Irpin, Ukraine, Trend reports with reference to the company.

“We did it. The school in Irpin has been reconstructed. Several months ago the school #12 was half-destroyed, but now it is open for the schoolchildren. The roof, windows and stained-glass windows, the faсade have been renovated, classrooms and cabinets, the gym, which was most damaged by the explosion have been repaired. It is a great honor for SOCAR to support Ukraine and Ukrainians any time, in particular, right now when there is so much destruction and many need help,” said director of SOCAR Energy Ukraine Igor Orlov.

Mayor of Irpin Alexander Markushin, for his part, expressed gratitude to SOCAR for involvement in the restoration of the city and in partivular, the school #12.

"Now the children can start the new school year as it should be - in a well-renovated building," said Markushin.

