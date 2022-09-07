Azerbaijan's Aghali village has all necessary conditions for comfortable living - official

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, September 7. A total of 25 families were moved during the second stage of resettlement to Zangilan, Trend reports.

Another group of residents - 12 families (63 people) was resettled to Aghali village, Zangilan district on September 7. And another 13 families will return on September 9.

Special Representative of President in Zangilan district Vahid Hajiyev congratulated citizens on the return to their native lands.

The citizens were informed about the village and that all the necessary conditions for the comfortable living of the population have been created.

"I welcome each of you. The second stage of resettlement to Aghali village is being carried out today. Another 12 families (63 people) have returned to the village, they will get acquainted with their houses and they will be given the keys to the houses. Earlier, 41 families (201 persons) were returned to Aghali village in July. The village has almost all infrastructural services such as ASAN services, mail, bank, supermarket chain and etc. There is a gas station at the entrance to the village, and residents of our Aghaly village are engaged in all these areas of activity. Today, there are teachers among the resettled residents. The last preparatory work is being carried out to build a school for 360 students so that children can go to school in the new academic year," Hajiyev said.