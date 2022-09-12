Azerbaijan amending its Labor Code

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Amendments are being made to the Labor Code of Azerbaijan in connection with the increase in the level of professional training of personnel in the country, the parliament told Trend.

According to the parliament, raising the level of professional training is one of the topical issues reflected in the bill "On amendments to the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan", submitted to the parliament on the basis of the legislative initiative of President Ilham Aliyev.

One of the foundations of the successful development of the country is the training of highly professional personnel by improving the knowledge and skills of citizens using the capabilities of modern technologies. Amendments in the code also envisage legal regulation of the targeted use of available resources in the modern labor market.

As a result of the proposed amendments, an increase in the level of professional training of employees in the workplace, the development of new specialties, as well as an increase in the level of qualifications will be stimulated.