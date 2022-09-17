Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. A total of 1,081 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 17, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 320 citizens, the second dose to 166 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 511 citizens. As many as 84 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,880,506 vaccine doses were administered, 5,379,218 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,865,880 people – the second dose, 3,374,423 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 260,985 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.