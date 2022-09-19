No COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Azerbaijan over past 24 hours

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Totally, up until now, 13,881,406 vaccine doses were administered, 5,379,391 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,866,032 people – the second dose, 3,374,921 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 261,062 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.