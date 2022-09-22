Baku Higher Oil School to cooperate with Karabakh Revival Fund (PHOTO)

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov has met with Chairman of the Executive Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev.

The guest visited the university campus, got acquainted with the conditions created there and informed the students about the Fund.

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov wished success to Chairman of the Executive Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev in this honorable and important mission.

Rahman Hajiyev proposed to hold public debates and presentations at Baku Higher Oil School. BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov highly appreciated this proposal and stressed the importance of preparing a joint action plan. The rector added that charitable events could also be held within this plan.

Rahman Hajiyev said that the main activity of the Karabakh Revival Fund is aimed at restoring and reconstructing the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, turning them into a highly developed region, creating conditions that ensure the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands.

“In this context, it would be expedient to use the potential of Baku Higher Oil School, one of the most prestigious universities in the country, and carry out joint activities in this direction,” he added.

At the meeting, a wide exchange of views on the development of mutually beneficial cooperation took place.