Large number of Turkish citizens are studying at Azerbaijan Medical University - minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Azerbaijani-Turkish Medical Business Forum and Healthcare exhibition organized for the first time is another manifestation of the high level of cooperation between the two countries, Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev said during the opening ceremony of the Business Forum and Healthcare Exhibition, Trend reports.

Minister noted that about 200 Azerbaijanis were sent to Türkiye for medical treatment through the YASHAT Foundation.

"Currently, more than 700 Turkish citizens are studying at Azerbaijan Medical University. Cooperating with Türkiye has become more intensive during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the TURKOVAC vaccine is being tested in the third phase in Azerbaijan. Relations with Türkiye are of specific nature to Azerbaijan. Cooperation with Türkiye is carried out not only in a bilateral format but also at the international level," Musayev said.