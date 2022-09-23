Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. A total of 709 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 23, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 157 citizens, the second dose to 131 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 364 citizens. As many as 57 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,884,943 vaccine doses were administered, 5,380,158 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,866,628 people – the second dose, 3,376,822 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,335 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.