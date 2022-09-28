Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. A total of 870 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 28, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 287 citizens, the second dose to 131 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 369 citizens. As many as 83 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,888,466 vaccine doses were administered, 5,381,190 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,867,228 people – the second dose, 3,378,441 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,607 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.