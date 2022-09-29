Azercell-supported "Azerbaijan Children Hotline" is presented at the conference in Stockholm

"Azerbaijan Children Hotline", operating with the support of Azercell since 2010, participated at the 10th International Consultation of Child Helplines.

At the conference that took place in Stockholm on 27th - 29th September 2022, the "Azerbaijan Children Hotline" service's director Kamala Ashumova shared the organization’s practice of rapid and effective response to contacts and calls. She informed the audience about the dedicated short number 116111 and the mobile application that the Hotline utilizes 24/7 to assist children in need.

Participants were also told about the immediate online and subsequent face-to-face consultations and individualized rehabilitation plans "Azerbaijan Children Hotline" offers to children and their families. The director also underlined the importance of partnerships with large commercial organizations for the sustainability of such projects and cited a ten-year-long collaboration with Azercell as a successful example.

Moreover, "Azerbaijan Children Hotline" presented its print and digital materials at the exhibition that took place within the framework of the conference.

10th International Consultation of Child Helplines had a specific focus on the resilience of children and young people, especially concerning their mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic and extreme crises such as wars. In the conference where Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden gave introductory speech according to Child Helpline Members, mental health and violence remain the most prominent reasons for contact globally.