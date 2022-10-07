Azerbaijan's ministry hosts meeting with Cuban ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan hosted a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cuba to the country Carlos Enrique Valdes de la Concepcion, Trend reports.

The meeting was also attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Cuba Ruslan Rzayev.

Welcoming the guests, Minister of Health Teymur Musayev stressed that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Cuba develop both in bilateral and multilateral formats. The minister underscored successful interstate collaboration on healthcare and medical science, as in all areas of cooperation between the two countries.

"A vivid example of this is the arrival of Cuban specialists in Azerbaijan as part of COVID-19 measures aimed at preventing the spread of infection in 2020. This step testifies to the solidarity, which will make a significant contribution to the further strengthening of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Cuba," he stated.

Musayev emphasized that Cuba's well-developed national healthcare system was recognized as one of the best in the world. According to him, the availability and training of highly qualified medical personnel, innovation and medical tourism have always been the hallmark of Cuba.

The minister also expressed hope for further successful improvement of cooperation in healthcare, medical science, and other fields.

In his turn, Carlos Enrique Valdes de la Concepcion stressed the special attention paid by Cuba to relations with Azerbaijan. The ambassador reminded that 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries.

"The arrival of Cuba's doctor team to Azerbaijan during the COVID-19 pandemic is a clear indicator of close bilateral relations. Hopefully, our ties will continue to develop," he said.

The meeting also addressed new prospects for strengthening of Azerbaijan-Cuba cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry.