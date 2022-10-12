Azerbaijan organizes mobile legal services in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Mobile legal services have been organized in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, the press service of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the press service, the specialists involved in the process of reconstruction and demining in Shusha, as well as medical workers, used the services of the ministry related to notarial acts and state registration of civil status acts using electronic resources.

They were provided with legal consultations, information about electronic and mobile legal services, relevant booklets, and received answers to their questions.

The provision of mobile legal services in the liberated territories will continue.