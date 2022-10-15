Searches of mass graves to continue in Azerbaijan's other liberated areas - official

KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, October 15. Search and excavation work in Edilli village of Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district will continue, a member of the State Commission for the Affairs of Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons Zaur Ismayilov told reporters during a visit by a delegation of foreign experts and NGOs to Edilli, Trend reports on October 15.

According to Ismayilov, this work is planned to be carried out in other liberated territories , too.

"At the next stage, searches are planned in Fuzuli, Aghdam, Shusha, Kalbajar and other liberated territories. Mines in these territories hinder these searches. After mine clearance, this work will continue more intensively," he added.

Totally, the remains of 12 people were found in the mass grave. Fragments of clothing on the remains and found items indicate that the buried were Azerbaijani soldiers. At the same time, the arms and legs of the skeletons were tied with wire.

Armenia has so far not provided any information about the fate of up to 4,000 Azerbaijani civilians and prisoners of war who went missing during the first Karabakh war.