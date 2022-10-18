Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. A total of 676 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 18, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 201 citizens, the second dose – 142 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 290 citizens. As many as 43 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,903,469 vaccine doses were administered, 5,387,357 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,870,027 people – the second dose, 3,383,566 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,519 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.