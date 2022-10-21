Azerbaijani Health Ministry talks condition of Turkish AKP's official after car accident

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Condition of the Deputy Chairman of the Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP) Binali Yildirim is satisfactory, Azerbaijani Health Ministry told Trend on October 21.

The ministry made the remark commenting on the condition of Yildirim, who got into a car accident [in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district].

According to the ministry, Yildirim, Turkish MP Shamil Airim and security guard Oguzkhan Demirci, who also got into the accident, were placed in the Central Clinical Hospital and are under constant medical supervision.

"There is no threat to their lives, and they will be discharged from the hospital in the next few hours," added the ministry.