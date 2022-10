BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. On board the plane of Azerbaijan Airlines, which was flying on the Nakhchivan-Baku flight (J2-256), due to a triggered cabin depressurization sensor oxygen masks fell out, the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC told Trend on Sunday.

The aircraft landed safely in normal mode at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 20:01 local time.

At present, the technical service of the Baku airport is checking the aircraft.