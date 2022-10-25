Azerbaijan shares forecast education expenditure for 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Spending on education from the state budget in Azerbaijan is envisioned to be increased in 2023, Trend reports on October 25.

This issue was reflected in the draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023", submitted to the Azerbaijani parliament on October 24.

According to the draft law, it’s envisioned to spend on education 4.4 billion manat ($2.6 billion), which is 536.5 million manat ($315.6 million) or 13.8 percent more than in 2022 and 1.3 billion manat ($760 million) or 42.4 percent more than in 2021.

Next year, an increase in the number of students receiving higher education under the state order, as well as scholarship places, providing more student loans to further increase the accessibility of higher education to low-income segments of the population and expand the coverage of higher education, as well as meeting the growing demand for the introduction of information and communication technologies in educational institutions are the main areas of spending on education.

According to the draft law, the revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan next year are projected to equal 30.72 billion manat ($18.07 billion), and expenditures - 33.3 billion manat ($19.6 billion).