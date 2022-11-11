Azerbaijan forecasts amount of average old-age monthly pension for 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The average monthly old-age pension next year is expected to exceed 450 manat ($264.7), Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said on November 11, Trend reports.

Babayev made the remark at a joint meeting of the parliament’s committees on legal policy and state building, defense, security and fight against corruption, human rights, international relations and inter-parliamentary relations during the discussion of the draft law "On state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023".

The minister noted that a serious increase in the average pension is expected next year, and in general, the average monthly pension limit, according to forecasts, will be above 400 manat ($235.3).

"The increase in payments to the population, including pension payments by 650 million manat ($382.3 million), is important for our pensioners," added Babayev.