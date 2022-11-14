CityNet offers faster internet with its renewed products

Always standing out with high-speed internet and quality TV service, CityNet now offers higher speed and better quality of service with its new products.

To note, CityNet has started to provide faster and affordable service to subscribers with its products offered in three tariff packages.

In the first tariff package, subscribers can get 40 Mbit/s internet for just 17.99 AZN.

The second tariff package, which includes both Internet and TV service, brings 50 Mbit/s high-speed Internet and 240 TV channels for 27.99 AZN.

In addition, CityNet offers three services in a single package - 100 Mbit/s Internet, 240 TV channels and home phone service just for 37.99 AZN.

Aiming to provide subscribers with higher speed internet service, increase customer satisfaction and the quality of the provided services, now CityNet introduces superior offers for subscribers in only 3 tariff packages instead of 9. It should be noted that CityNet presents its renewed products to subscribers starting from this month.

CityNet is a constantly growing internet provider that offers high-speed fixed internet, home phone service and digital TV (more than 240 TV channels, including 40 HD channels) service. Installation service is provided to subscribers within 24 hours. Please feel free to dial *1177 and (012) 5377777 for further information about the terms of connection, new and existing tariffs, campaigns, as well as technical support. Subscribers can check the availability of the service at any address on the company's website or by contacting customer services. To join the services offered by CityNet, you may contact the call center and place your order. For more information, please visit www.citynet.az.