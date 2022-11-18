First digital Ethno-Fashion Contest to be held with Istanbul Commerce University's support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Etnomoda/Art Community [formed mainly on the basis of Russian Adyghe State University] will organize the first digital Ethno-Fashion Contest with the support of Istanbul Commerce University’s Textile and Fashion Design Department, Trend reports on November 18 via TurkicWorld.

Competitors will be able to participate in the contest with the products they created using the 3D clothing visualization technique.

The contest is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Russian Adygea, Kabardino-Balkaria and Karachay-Cherkess Republics.

The products which will be presented in the contest must carry Circassian ethnic elements.

The jury of the competition will comprise designer and teacher at British Higher School of Art and Design [operating in Russia] Maria Shevchenko, 3D artist, game and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) development specialist Hussein Kuchkarov, 3D designer Nastasia Nekrasova and "Etnomoda" project's founder Susanna Makerova.

The winners will be able to benefit from the 3D Couture course free of charge, and their products will be exhibited on the "EtnomodaArtRoom" platform, in the Ethno-Fashion Festival Contest and in different exhibitions in Russia and other countries.

Those who would like to participate in the contest will need to send their works to the following email address [email protected] by November 30, 2022. The email message should include the artist’s name, social networking links and workspaces.

An official media partnership agreement between TurkicWorld and Istanbul Commerce University was reached on October 25, 2022.