Farid Gattal participated in The III Finance and Investment Forum (PHOTO)

Farid Gattal, Technology Leader of PwC Azerbaijan, presented at the III Finance and Investment Forum (FIF 2022) on 16 November at the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard.

Farid Gattal took part in a panel discussion dedicated to Tax and Accountability, addressing the approach to Digital Transformation in tax reporting automation. Sharing the sentiment from PwC Pulse Survey, Farid stated that only 30% of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) consider the company's tax leaders as a part of the planning process for digital initiatives.

"It is essential to include taxes as a priority in a company's ERP implementation plan. Defining initial tax requirements early in the ERP project will minimize compliance and tax risks. Collaboration between CIOs and tax leaders enhances trust in technology and meets the business's needs much better," advised Mr. Gattal.

The forum served as a platform for discussing financial investment opportunities that the world and the region provide.

PwC Azerbaijan always supports the growth of the innovation-oriented economy in Azerbaijan, raising awareness in line with global standards.

