Azerbaijan's print media needs new conceptual approach - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The media sphere needs a new conceptual approach, said the Head of the Media Sector of the Department for work with non-governmental organizations and communications of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Kamran Hasanov at the presentation of the E-Kiosk platform, Trend reports.

He noted that nowadays, print media face some difficulties.

"In Azerbaijan, these difficulties are related to advertising and distribution. There have been some changes in print media in the recent period. The strong media of modern times must adapt to digital technologies," said Hasanov.

The purpose of creating the E-Kiosk platform is to increase the environmental and economic sustainability of print media, promote the digitalization of traditional media, and accelerate the transition to an information society.