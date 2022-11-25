Azerbaijan commences construction of schools in liberated Zangilan, Kalbajar, Jabrayil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan commenced the construction of schools in liberated Zangilan, Kalbajar and Jabrayil districts, the country's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said at a press briefing on November 25, Trend reports.

He noted that the school construction in Shusha and Fuzuli will be completed by the beginning of the next academic year.

"The country will also start working on designing other schools. The most modern and well-equipped infrastructure will be established," Amrullayev added.