Excellent competitive atmosphere reigns in National Gymnastics Arena - participant in Ojag International Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. There is an excellent competitive atmosphere in the National Gymnastics Arena.

A participant of the 1st Ojag International Cup in rhythmic gymnastics, a young athlete Gulluzar Sharifova, told Trend on Friday.

"My performance today was great. I express my gratitude to my coach for the efforts, instructions and hard work, which leads to high results. Most recently, at the international tournament in Georgia, I won three medals - one gold and two bronzes. I hope my performance at the Ojag International Cup will also bring me the coveted awards," the young athlete said.

Gulluzar Sharifova admitted that the support of the audience always helps her at competitions.

"The spectators in the National Gymnastics Arena are very active - they applaud everyone, shout out words of support, hold posters with the names of the gymnasts. All this cheers up the athletes," she added.

It should be noted that on November 25-27, the "Ojag Sport" club holds the 1st Ojag International Cup in rhythmic gymnastics. Representatives of 13 countries take part in the competitions organized at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts born in 2007-2016 perform both in the individual program and in group exercises.