Gold medal of Ojag International Cup gives additional incentive to train harder - competition winner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The gold medal of the Ojag International Cup in rhythmic gymnastics will give me an additional incentive to train hard, the winner of the clubs exercise among gymnasts born in 2013 Malak Rzayeva told Trend on Sunday.

"Of course, the victory gives positive emotions, and also additional self-confidence, motivation to continue with training. I love rhythmic gymnastics very much, it is the most beautiful and graceful sport, and I am glad for the success achieved," noted the representative of the "Grasiya" sports club.

She admitted that before entering the carpet she was feeling anxious, but the support of the audience helped her cope with it.

"The spectators in the National Gymnastics Arena are the best. I like that they support all athletes, set them up for good performances. Feeling their support, makes it easier to perform," the young athlete said.

On November 25–27, the Ojag Sports Club holds the 1st International "Ojag Cup" in Rhythmic Gymnastics. The athletes, representing 13 countries, including over 200 Azerbaijani gymnasts, take part in the competition.

Among the participants are young gymnasts born in 2007–2016, who perform both in the individual program and in group exercises.