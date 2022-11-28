Positions of Azerbaijani army come under fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. From 17:10 (GMT+4) November 27 to 01:25 November 28, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Ashagi Shorzha and Garaiman settlements of Basarkechar regions and Chinarli of Tovuzgalin region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Yellija settlement of Kalbajar region, Astaf of Dashkasan region and Aghdam of Tovuz region, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Moreover, from 19:35 November 27 to 08:10 November 28, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Shusha, Khojavend, Khojaly, and Aghdam regions.

The Azerbaijan Army units took adequate retaliatory measures in these directions.