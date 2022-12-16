Azerbaijan's Parliament adopts law on political parties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The draft law "On political parties" was discussed at the plenary session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) on December 6, Trend reports.

Previously, on July 26, 2022, the Milli Majlis invited political parties registered in Azerbaijan to submit their proposals on the new draft law "On Political Parties". Over the past period, about 50 political parties have officially submitted more than 250 proposals.

On October 24, a public hearing on the draft law "On Political Parties" was held at Milli Majlis with the participation of chairmen and representatives of the majority of registered political parties, represented in parliament and operating in Azerbaijan. The next hearing was held on November 4. Based on the proposals presented at the hearings, an updated version of the draft bill was prepared.

After discussion, the bill was put to the vote and approved in the third reading.