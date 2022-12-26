Hundreds of Azerbaijani teachers prepared to work in liberated territories – minister (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:11, December 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Teachers are highly interested in working in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and up to 800 of them are prepared to work there, the country's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the conference dedicated to the first state program on the 'Great Return' to the Azerbaijani liberated territories, organized by New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

The minister noted that the construction of secondary schools in Shusha and Aghdam for 960 pupils will be completed in the next academic year.

"The construction of a school in Sugovushan settlement has already been completed. Besides, the design of professional lyceums to be built in Zangilan, Kalbajar, and Fuzuli has begun," Amrullayev added.