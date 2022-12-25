Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. A total of 226 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 25, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 75 citizens, the second dose – 38 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 97 citizens. As many as 16 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13 929 891 vaccine doses were administered, 5 395 304 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4 875 385 people – the second dose, 3 394 667 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264 535 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.